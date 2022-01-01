Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Plano

Plano restaurants
  Plano
  Chocolate Chip Cookies

Plano restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

PIZZA

Zalat Pizza

3909 W Parker Rd, Plano

Avg 4.7 (1033 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Item pic

 

Zalat Pizza

7224 Independence Parkway, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

2008 Midway Rd, Plano

Avg 4.5 (2468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.29
House-baked chocolate chip cookie - soft and sweet!
Item pic

 

DAQ's

8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Drunkin’ Chocolate Chip Cookie (MADE TO ORDER)$6.95
