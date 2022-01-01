Chocolate chip cookies in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
PIZZA
Zalat Pizza
3909 W Parker Rd, Plano
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Zalat Pizza
7224 Independence Parkway, Plano
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Dillas Quesadillas
2008 Midway Rd, Plano
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.29
House-baked chocolate chip cookie - soft and sweet!