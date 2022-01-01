Cookies in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve cookies
Farm and Feed
7401 Lone Star Dr B120, Plano
|Milk and Cookies
|$5.75
sea salt chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter chocolate milk made with organic strauss family farms dairy
PIZZA
Zalat Pizza
3909 W Parker Rd, Plano
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Fat Straws 1
6509 W. Park Blvd #425, Plano
|OL Chewy Puff Cookies and Cream
|$2.50
Cookies & Cream Chewy Puffs are Japanese style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze topped with Oreo crumbles. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
Zalat Pizza
7224 Independence Parkway, Plano
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Dillas Quesadillas
2008 Midway Rd, Plano
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.29
House-baked chocolate chip cookie - soft and sweet!
Better Than Sex - Plano
1010 E 15th Street, Plano
|Cookie Nookie Pie
|$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
Rodeo Goat
641 Powell Lane, Plano
|Cookies & Cream Shake
|$6.00
Made with Blue Bell Cookies & Cream ice cream, with whipped cream and a cherry on top
DAQ's
8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano
|Drunkin’ Chocolate Chip Cookie (MADE TO ORDER)
|$6.95
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
6205 Coit Rd., Plano
|3 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
|5 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
Red Hot CHIK'N
8400 Preston Rd #100, Plano, TX 75024, Plano
|Big Chocolate Cookie
|$4.99
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Scotty P's
2929 Custer Rd., Plano
|Buy 3 Cookies, Get 1 Free
|$5.85
Don't want to share...neither would we. Buy 3 of our freshly baked Chocolate Chips Cookies and get a 4th one FREE!
|Scotty P's Cookies
|$1.95
Baked fresh on site. A crispy, gooey, chocolatey way to end up your meal...or start your meal.