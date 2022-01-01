Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve cookies

Farm and Feed image

 

Farm and Feed

7401 Lone Star Dr B120, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Milk and Cookies$5.75
sea salt chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter chocolate milk made with organic strauss family farms dairy
More about Farm and Feed
Main pic

 

Village Burger Bar

5700 Legacy Dr, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oreo Cookie Shake$6.50
More about Village Burger Bar
Item pic

PIZZA

Zalat Pizza

3909 W Parker Rd, Plano

Avg 4.7 (1033 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
More about Zalat Pizza
Item pic

 

Fat Straws 1

6509 W. Park Blvd #425, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
OL Chewy Puff Cookies and Cream$2.50
Cookies & Cream Chewy Puffs are Japanese style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze topped with Oreo crumbles. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
More about Fat Straws 1
Item pic

 

Zalat Pizza

7224 Independence Parkway, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
More about Zalat Pizza
Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

2008 Midway Rd, Plano

Avg 4.5 (2468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.29
House-baked chocolate chip cookie - soft and sweet!
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Item pic

 

Better Than Sex - Plano

1010 E 15th Street, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Nookie Pie$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
More about Better Than Sex - Plano
Item pic

 

Rodeo Goat

641 Powell Lane, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies & Cream Shake$6.00
Made with Blue Bell Cookies & Cream ice cream, with whipped cream and a cherry on top
More about Rodeo Goat
Item pic

 

DAQ's

8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Drunkin’ Chocolate Chip Cookie (MADE TO ORDER)$6.95
More about DAQ's
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

6205 Coit Rd., Plano

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
3 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
5 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
More about Fat Shack
Item pic

 

Red Hot CHIK'N

8400 Preston Rd #100, Plano, TX 75024, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Big Chocolate Cookie$4.99
More about Red Hot CHIK'N
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's

2929 Custer Rd., Plano

Avg 4.7 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buy 3 Cookies, Get 1 Free$5.85
Don't want to share...neither would we. Buy 3 of our freshly baked Chocolate Chips Cookies and get a 4th one FREE!
Scotty P's Cookies$1.95
Baked fresh on site. A crispy, gooey, chocolatey way to end up your meal...or start your meal.
More about Scotty P's

