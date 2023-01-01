Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cornbread in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve cornbread

Item pic

 

Mama's Daughter's Diner- Plano- W. Park Blvd.

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Quart of STEW w/ 4 Cornbread$19.99
Tender chunks of beef, potatoes, green beans, corn, carrots, tomato.
Order an extra quart for that "I dont want to cook'" meal time.
Comes with 4 Rolls or Cornbreads
• Cornbread (Dozen)$9.50
Side w/1 cornbread$2.60
More about Mama's Daughter's Diner- Plano- W. Park Blvd.
Burnt Bbq & Tacos image

TACOS • BBQ

Burnt Bbq & Tacos

2929 Custer Rd Suite 302-D, Plano

Avg 4.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Chili & Cornbread$12.75
14 oz Bowl of our House Made Smoked Brisket Chili topped with Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Onion, Sour Cream and Cilantro.
Served w/ Cornbread Muffin and Honey Butter
Cornbread Sausage Dressing
Cornbread$2.75
More about Burnt Bbq & Tacos
Consumer pic

 

Southern Gourmet Kitchen - 6509 West Park Boulevard

6509 West Park Boulevard, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cornbread Waffle$8.00
4 Mini Cornbread$2.00
Hickory Smoked Brisket Cornbread Sliders$11.00
Homemade buttermilk sliders stuffed with hickory smoked brisket and creamy coleslaw drizzled with bbq sauce
More about Southern Gourmet Kitchen - 6509 West Park Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Plano

Miso Soup

Tikka Masala

Chilli Chicken

Chicken Salad

Egg Fried Rice

Belgian Waffles

Hot And Sour Soup

Beef Salad

Map

More near Plano to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (570 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (941 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (294 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (403 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston