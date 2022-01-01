Crab cakes in Plano
DAQ's
8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano
|Daqs Cakes & Eggs (Crab Cakes)
|$14.95
Large Crabcake with scrambled cheese eggs and daqs potatoes
Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch
2300 Midway Road, Suite A, Plano
|CRAB CAKE BENEDICT
|$14.99
NAAN PITA BREAD, CRAB CAKES, TOMATO, TWO POACHED EGGS TOPPED WITH HOLANDAISE SAUCE
The Bells Sweet Factory
2109 w Parker rd Suite 210, Plano
|Crab Cake
|$22.00
Our infamous crab cake topped with our bellionaire sauce.