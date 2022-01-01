Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Plano

Plano restaurants that serve crab cakes

DAQ's

8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Daqs Cakes & Eggs (Crab Cakes)$14.95
Large Crabcake with scrambled cheese eggs and daqs potatoes
More about DAQ's
Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch

2300 Midway Road, Suite A, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRAB CAKE BENEDICT$14.99
NAAN PITA BREAD, CRAB CAKES, TOMATO, TWO POACHED EGGS TOPPED WITH HOLANDAISE SAUCE
More about Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch
The Bells Sweet Factory

2109 w Parker rd Suite 210, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake$22.00
Our infamous crab cake topped with our bellionaire sauce.
More about The Bells Sweet Factory
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1320 N Central Expwy, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Crab Cakes$16.95
Two patty-sized crab meat mixed with crushed crackers and deep fried. Served with lemon butter sauce and choice of 1 side.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

