Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Plano
/
Plano
/
Croissants
Plano restaurants that serve croissants
bridges
5301 Headquarters Drive, Plano
No reviews yet
Croissant
$2.00
More about bridges
Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch
2300 Midway Road, Suite A, Plano
No reviews yet
CROISSANT SANDWICH
$12.29
One Fried Egg, Bacon, American Cheese in Croissant, Choice of Hash Brown or Grits
More about Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch
Browse other tasty dishes in Plano
Fish Tacos
Hot Chocolate
Waffles
Chicken Fajitas
Enchiladas
Banana Pudding
Grits
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Plano to explore
Richardson
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Garland
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Wylie
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(577 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(931 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(580 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(283 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston