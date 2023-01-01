Dum biryani in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve dum biryani
Peacock Indian Cuisine - - Plano
Peacock Indian Cuisine - - Plano
8500 Ohio Dr, Plano
|Chicken Dum Biryani
|$12.99
|Veg Dum Biryani
|$11.99
Desi District - Plano
Desi District - Plano
8450 Angels Dr, Suite 100, Plano
|Mutton-Dum Biryani
|$15.99
Marinated lamb meat cooked with rice and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.
|Chicken-Dum Biryani
|$13.99
Marinated chicken cooked with rice and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.
|Veg-Dum Biryani
|$11.99
Vegetables cooked with rice with spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.