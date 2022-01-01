Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve edamame

Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen

4025 Preston Rd, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$6.00
Steamed, Sea Salt
More about Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY EDAMAME$4.50
Sweet chili garlic sauce
More about Legacy Hall

