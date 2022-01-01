Edamame in Plano

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Plano restaurants that serve edamame
Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen
4025 Preston Rd, Plano
No reviews yet
Edamame
$6.00
Steamed, Sea Salt
More about Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
Avg 4
(1241 reviews)
SPICY EDAMAME
$4.50
Sweet chili garlic sauce
More about Legacy Hall
