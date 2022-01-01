Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg fried rice in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve egg fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen

4025 Preston Rd, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Fried Rice$9.00
More about Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen
Item pic

 

Desi District - Plano

8450 Angels Dr, Suite 100, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Fried Rice$11.99
Wok-tossed with egg, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with rice
More about Desi District - Plano

Browse other tasty dishes in Plano

Cheese Fries

Chai Tea

Milkshakes

Fried Rice

Dumplings

Salmon

Ceviche

Patty Melts

Map

More near Plano to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (58 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (522 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston