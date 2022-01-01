Enchiladas in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve enchiladas
Meso Maya
4800 W Park Blvd, Plano
|Enchiladas Mole
|$14.00
pulled roasted adobo chicken breast, caramelized onions, cilantro, roasted poblanos, monterey jack chesse, housemade white corn tortillas, mole poblano
|Enchiladas Brisket
|$14.50
slowly cooked brisket with caramelized onions, cilantro, roasted poblanos, queso fresco, housemade white corn tortillas, tomatillo guajillo
|Enchiladas Pollo Serrano
|$14.00
pulled roasted adobo chicken breast, chihuahua & asadero cheese, cilantro, housemade white corn tortillas, serrano cream sauce
Mexican Bar Company
6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10, Plano
|Lunch Enchiladas
|$18.50
Roasted Chicken, Charred Poblano, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheeses, Creamy Tomatillo Salsa, Red Onions. A la Carte.
|Dinner Enchiladas
|$21.50
Roasted Chicken, Charred Poblano, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheeses, Creamy Tomatillo Salsa, Red Onions. Served with Rice and Beans.
E B Latin Bistro
6505 W Park Blvd,Ste 136, Plano
|2 Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.00
White corn tortillas filled with seasoned chicken cooked in tomatoes and onions, topped with our chipotle ancho chili pepper tomato suace, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.