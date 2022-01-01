Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Meso Maya

4800 W Park Blvd, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Mole$14.00
pulled roasted adobo chicken breast, caramelized onions, cilantro, roasted poblanos, monterey jack chesse, housemade white corn tortillas, mole poblano
Enchiladas Brisket$14.50
slowly cooked brisket with caramelized onions, cilantro, roasted poblanos, queso fresco, housemade white corn tortillas, tomatillo guajillo
Enchiladas Pollo Serrano$14.00
pulled roasted adobo chicken breast, chihuahua & asadero cheese, cilantro, housemade white corn tortillas, serrano cream sauce
More about Meso Maya
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mexican Bar Company

6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10, Plano

Avg 4.2 (1042 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lunch Enchiladas$18.50
Roasted Chicken, Charred Poblano, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheeses, Creamy Tomatillo Salsa, Red Onions. A la Carte.
Dinner Enchiladas$21.50
Roasted Chicken, Charred Poblano, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheeses, Creamy Tomatillo Salsa, Red Onions. Served with Rice and Beans.
More about Mexican Bar Company
Restaurant banner

 

E B Latin Bistro

6505 W Park Blvd,Ste 136, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
2 Chicken Enchiladas$13.00
White corn tortillas filled with seasoned chicken cooked in tomatoes and onions, topped with our chipotle ancho chili pepper tomato suace, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.
More about E B Latin Bistro

