Fettuccine alfredo in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Consumer pic

 

Marinara Pizza

1915 N Central Expy,Ste 500, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo$8.95
Served with Alfredo sauce
More about Marinara Pizza
Item pic

 

Zio Al's Pizza & Pasta - Plano

8608 Preston Road, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$12.00
Fettucine Noodles, Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken Covered & Baked Mozzarella Cheese.
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$14.00
Fettuccine Noodles With Alfredo Sauce & Shrimp Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese.
More about Zio Al's Pizza & Pasta - Plano

