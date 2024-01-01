Fettuccine alfredo in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
More about Marinara Pizza
Marinara Pizza
1915 N Central Expy,Ste 500, Plano
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$8.95
Served with Alfredo sauce
More about Zio Al's Pizza & Pasta - Plano
Zio Al's Pizza & Pasta - Plano
8608 Preston Road, Plano
|Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
|$12.00
Fettucine Noodles, Alfredo Sauce, Diced Chicken Covered & Baked Mozzarella Cheese.
|Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
|$14.00
Fettuccine Noodles With Alfredo Sauce & Shrimp Covered & Baked With Mozzarella Cheese.