Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve fish and chips

Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$14.95
More about Legacy Hall
Item pic

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
#16 Fish n Chips$5.55
curry mayo, malted frensh fries, house shred, beer battered Atlantic cod, pea tendrils, flour tortilla
More about Legacy Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Plano

Brisket

Tostadas

Patty Melts

Pies

Sliders

Gumbo

Cheese Fries

Nachos

Map

More near Plano to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston