Fish sandwiches in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Item pic

 

Suburban Yacht Club

5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Fish Sandwich$16.00
Fresh grilled fish filet, seasoned with lemon, evoo and our chili dust on a toasted Kaiser roll with chef's sauce, local pickles, seasonal tomato and lettuce. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
More about Suburban Yacht Club
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's

2929 Custer Rd., Plano

Avg 4.7 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chris P. Fish Sandwich Platter$12.95
Our LENTEN Special: A flaky white fish, breaded and fried then topped with creamy cole slaw, a sriracha drizzle, and spicy pickles. Served on your favorite bun and with a side of crispy french fries.
More about Scotty P's

