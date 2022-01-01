Fish tacos in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve fish tacos
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.50
Batter Cod, House Sauce, Slaw, Cotija, Pico, Mango Habanero Sauce, Cilantro & Lime
Suburban Yacht Club
5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO
|Grilled Fresh Catch Fish Taco
|$7.00
Guajillo marinated mahi mahi, red cabbage, carrots, jicama and cilantro on a corn tortilla
|Baja Beer Battered Fish Taco
|$7.00
Beer battered & deep-fried fish, napa slaw, lime cream, avocado smash, micro greens, corn tortilla