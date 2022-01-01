Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve fish tacos

Baja Fish Taco image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
Batter Cod, House Sauce, Slaw, Cotija, Pico, Mango Habanero Sauce, Cilantro & Lime
More about Legacy Hall
Item pic

 

Suburban Yacht Club

5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Fresh Catch Fish Taco$7.00
Guajillo marinated mahi mahi, red cabbage, carrots, jicama and cilantro on a corn tortilla
Baja Beer Battered Fish Taco$7.00
Beer battered & deep-fried fish, napa slaw, lime cream, avocado smash, micro greens, corn tortilla
More about Suburban Yacht Club
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1320 N Central Expwy, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Fish Taco$3.00
Fish Tacos$10.95
3 tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix and avocado slices. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Plano

Lobsters

Tostadas

Chicken Tenders

Strawberry Cheesecake

Fajitas

Po Boy

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Plano to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston