Fried chicken sandwiches in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Snuffers

4901 W Park Blvd., Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Battered and fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, red cabbage, tomato, and red onion
Item pic

 

Suburban Yacht Club

5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken thigh on a toasted kaiser roll with a serrano-lime ailoi, local pickles, seasonal tomato and lettuce. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Nice blend of spices in this hand breaded breast, the right amount of "kick". Perfectly fried to a golden brown, served on a bun with Mayo, lettuce & tomato.
Shown w/ Sweet Potato Fries
