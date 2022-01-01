Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen

4025 Preston Rd, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Duck Meat Fried Rice$17.00
Egg, Shitake Mushroom, Cilantro, Spring Onion, Snow pea
More about Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen
#8 Korean Fried Rice image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
#8 Korean Fried Rice$4.75
Korean fried rice, egg fried rice, Korean pork, red chile aioli, pickled red onion, jalapenos, grilled pineapple, cilantro, flour tortilla.
More about Legacy Hall
Yoshi Shabu Shabu image

HOT POT • FONDUE • RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshi Shabu Shabu

8612 Preston Rd Ste 115, Plano

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$6.00
More about Yoshi Shabu Shabu
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1320 N Central Expwy, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice
Rice fried with bean sprouts, carrots, egg, broccoli and zucchini.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Boxochops image

 

Boxochops

8500 Ohio Dr, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice Side$5.00
More about Boxochops

