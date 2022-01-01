Fried rice in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve fried rice
Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen
4025 Preston Rd, Plano
|Seared Duck Meat Fried Rice
|$17.00
Egg, Shitake Mushroom, Cilantro, Spring Onion, Snow pea
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
|#8 Korean Fried Rice
|$4.75
Korean fried rice, egg fried rice, Korean pork, red chile aioli, pickled red onion, jalapenos, grilled pineapple, cilantro, flour tortilla.
HOT POT • FONDUE • RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshi Shabu Shabu
8612 Preston Rd Ste 115, Plano
|Fried Rice
|$6.00
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
1320 N Central Expwy, Plano
|Fried Rice
Rice fried with bean sprouts, carrots, egg, broccoli and zucchini.