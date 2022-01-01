Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Cup Grits$3.50
Cup of Mama's Delicious Creamy GTITS
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
The Bells Sweet Factory image

 

The Bells Sweet Factory

2109 w Parker rd Suite 210, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cajun Shrimp&Grits$25.00
More about The Bells Sweet Factory

Browse other tasty dishes in Plano

Cobbler

Cookie Dough

Grilled Chicken

Gumbo

Chicken Teriyaki

Oreo Shakes

Sweet Potato Fries

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Map

More near Plano to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston