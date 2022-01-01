Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grits in
Plano
/
Plano
/
Grits
Plano restaurants that serve grits
Mama's Daughters' Diner
6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano
Avg 4
(748 reviews)
• Cup Grits
$3.50
Cup of Mama's Delicious Creamy GTITS
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
The Bells Sweet Factory
2109 w Parker rd Suite 210, Plano
No reviews yet
Cajun Shrimp&Grits
$25.00
More about The Bells Sweet Factory
