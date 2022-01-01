Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve kebabs

7700 Windrose Ave Ste. G-170 - Darna Mediterranean Market

7700 Windrose Ave Ste. G-170, Plano

Takeout
Darna Live wood Kebab Board for 2$95.00
Mix of our wood fired kekabs - Beef shish kebab, harrisa chicken & ground lamb kofta. Serve with our House pickle, grilled vegetables & saffron basmati rice
Darna Kofta Kebab$23.00
Beef & Lamb, Moroccan spices, fresh herbs, saffron butter, blistered shishitos & tomatoes, basmati rice, yogurt, pomegranate seeds, pistachios, micro greens, grilled muhammara pita bread
Beef Filet Shish Kebab$32.00
Roasted garlic-herb marinated beef tenderloin, ras al hanout butter, saffron basmati rice, grilled seasonal vegetables, sweety drop peppers, micro greens.
Boxochops

8500 Ohio Dr, Plano

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Kebab$36.00
Peppered beef chunks on a skewer with peppers and onions.
Gizzard Kebab 3ct$13.00
Peppered gizzard on a skewer with peppers and onions.
Goat Kebab (1ct)$4.00
