Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve lassi

Item pic

 

Peacock Indian Cuisine - - Plano

8500 Ohio Dr, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi$3.49
More about Peacock Indian Cuisine - - Plano
Item pic

 

Desi District - Plano

8450 Angels Dr, Suite 100, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi$4.99
Lassi$3.99
Mango yogurt drink.
More about Desi District - Plano

Browse other tasty dishes in Plano

Chicken Salad

Pork Chops

Philly Cheesesteaks

Vietnamese Coffee

Fried Chicken Salad

Karaage

Enchiladas

Waffles

Map

More near Plano to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston