Lentil soup in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve lentil soup

Bulla Gastrobar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar - Plano

6007 Legacy Dr, Plano

Avg 4.6 (2105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Soup$8.00
Main pic

 

Darna Mediterranean Eatery

7700 Windrose Ave Ste. G-170, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
L-Lentil Soup$8.00
Yellow Lentils, Onions, Cumin.
