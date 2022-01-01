Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve miso soup

Banner pic

 

Tokyo Shokudo - HQ

4709 W. Parker RD Suite 450, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso Soup$2.00
More about Tokyo Shokudo - HQ
Item pic

 

Burning Rice

4701 W Park Blvd #110, Plano, TX 75093, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$1.95
White miso with tofu and green onion.
More about Burning Rice

Browse other tasty dishes in Plano

Shrimp Tacos

Cheesecake

Beef Fried Rice

Chocolate Cake

Po Boy

Samosa

Brisket

Baja Fish Tacos

Map

More near Plano to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (569 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston