Miso soup in
Plano
/
Plano
/
Miso Soup
Plano restaurants that serve miso soup
Tokyo Shokudo - HQ
4709 W. Parker RD Suite 450, Plano
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$2.00
More about Tokyo Shokudo - HQ
Burning Rice
4701 W Park Blvd #110, Plano, TX 75093, Plano
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$1.95
White miso with tofu and green onion.
More about Burning Rice
