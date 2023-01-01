Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle bowls in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve noodle bowls

Item pic

 

Union Bear Plano

5880 State Highway 121, Suite 101, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vermicelli Noodle Bowl$21.00
More about Union Bear Plano
Item pic

 

Burning Rice

4701 W Park Blvd #110, Plano, TX 75093, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bulgogi Noodle Bowl$11.95
Korean Sweet Potato Glass Noodle base, Bulgogi Beef, broccoli, carrots, beansprouts, drizzled with your choice of sauce.
Chicken Bite Noodle Bowl$11.95
Korean Sweet Potato Glass Noodle base, Crispy Chicken Bites tossed in a sweet glaze sauce, broccoli, carrots, beansprouts, and drizzled with your choice of sauce.
More about Burning Rice

Browse other tasty dishes in Plano

Stuffed Mushrooms

Fried Pickles

Cheese Fries

Crepes

Masala Dosa

Squid

Sea Scallops

Octopus

Map

More near Plano to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (619 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1003 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston