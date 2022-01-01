Omelettes in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Mama's Daughters' Diner
6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano
|• Denver Omelette w ham, cheese, onions & green peppers
|$10.75
Filled with green peppers, onion, ham, and cheddar cheese. Choose bread from menu.
|• Cheese Omelette
|$7.99
Cooked to perfection with cheddar cheese. Choose one of the bread choices available.
|• Veggie Omelette w/tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & cheese
|$9.50
Filled with lots of fresh veggies and topped with cheddar cheese. Choose your bread from available list.