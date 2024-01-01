Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panang curry in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve panang curry

Consumer pic

 

Sakhuu Thai - Plano

7300 Lone star Dr STE C128, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Panang Curry$17.00
Slow cook beef with Panang curry paste in coconut milk with Kafir lime leaves and bell peppers.
More about Sakhuu Thai - Plano
Item pic

 

Saucys Thai and Pho - Plano - 4152 West Spring Creek Parkway, Suite, 144

4152 West Spring Creek Parkway, Suite, 144, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry$13.95
Curry with coconut milk and mixed vegetables. Served with Jasmine rice. Gluten Free.
More about Saucys Thai and Pho - Plano - 4152 West Spring Creek Parkway, Suite, 144

Browse other tasty dishes in Plano

Chicken Parmesan

Tostadas

Cobbler

Grilled Chicken

Papaya Salad

Calamari

Pepperoni Pizza

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Plano to explore

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (779 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1205 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (740 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (599 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston