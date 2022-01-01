Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve pastries

bridges

5301 Headquarters Drive, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pastry$1.00
More about bridges
Desi District - Plano

8450 Angels Dr, Suite 100, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Forest Pastry$2.99
Butterscotch Pastry$2.99
Cake slice flavored with Butterscotch chips & caramel
Chocolate Pastry$2.99
Cake slice flavored with chocolate mousse
More about Desi District - Plano

