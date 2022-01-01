Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepperoni pizza in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza

Farm and Feed image

 

Fam and Feed

7401 Lone Star Dr B120, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pizza Rolls (No Pepperoni)$8.50
More about Fam and Feed
Red Hot CHIK'N image

 

Red Hot CHIK'N - 8400 Preston Rd #100, Plano, TX 75024

8400 Preston Rd #100, Plano, TX 75024, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Pepperoni Pizza$6.99
More about Red Hot CHIK'N - 8400 Preston Rd #100, Plano, TX 75024

Browse other tasty dishes in Plano

Flan

Ceviche

Cappuccino

Belgian Waffles

Vietnamese Coffee

Chicken Burritos

Crispy Chicken

Beef Fried Rice

Map

More near Plano to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston