Po boy in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve po boy
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano
|Memphis Catfish Po' Boy
|$10.49
A Southern tradition with fried Delta catfish, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, chopped pickle, and chipotle mayo on a hoagie. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with cole slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
1320 N Central Expwy, Plano
|Chicken Po'Boy
|$11.95
Marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, & mayo. Served with a choice of one side.
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$11.95
Six fried shrimp, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, & tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.
|Lunch Catfish Po'Boy
|$8.95