Poboy in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve poboy

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's - Plano

2929 Custer Rd., Plano

Avg 4.7 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp PoBoy$13.99
Limited Time Offer! Breaded to order Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Magic Sauce. Served on a toasted French Batard and a side of our Crispy Fries!
More about Scotty P's - Plano
Shell Shack - Plano Dallas Parkway

1855 Dallas Parkway, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Poboy$12.99
Shell Shack's Signature Po' Boys are Buttered and Toasted to Perfection on Traditional Louisiana Style French Bread with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle and our Homemade Shack Sauce. Served with Zapps Voodoo Potato Chips.
Fried Catfish Poboy$13.99
Shell Shack's Signature Po' Boys are Buttered and Toasted to Perfection on Traditional Louisiana Style French Bread with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle and our Homemade Shack Sauce. Served with Zapps Voodoo Potato Chips.
More about Shell Shack - Plano Dallas Parkway

