Poboy in Plano

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Scotty P's - Plano
2929 Custer Rd., Plano
|Shrimp PoBoy
|$13.99
Limited Time Offer! Breaded to order Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Magic Sauce. Served on a toasted French Batard and a side of our Crispy Fries!
Shell Shack - Plano Dallas Parkway
1855 Dallas Parkway, Plano
|Grilled Shrimp Poboy
|$12.99
Shell Shack's Signature Po' Boys are Buttered and Toasted to Perfection on Traditional Louisiana Style French Bread with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle and our Homemade Shack Sauce. Served with Zapps Voodoo Potato Chips.
|Fried Catfish Poboy
|$13.99
