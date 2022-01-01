Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Farm and Feed image

 

Farm and Feed

7401 Lone Star Dr B120, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Popcorn Chicken Skewers$10.00
houseblend chile powder, thai basil, spicy honey
More about Farm and Feed
Item pic

 

Village Burger Bar

5700 Legacy Dr, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popcorn Chicken$7.75
More about Village Burger Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Plano

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pies

Nachos

Salmon

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cobbler

Patty Melts

Pudding

Map

More near Plano to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston