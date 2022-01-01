Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Popcorn chicken in
Plano
/
Plano
/
Popcorn Chicken
Plano restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
Farm and Feed
7401 Lone Star Dr B120, Plano
No reviews yet
Spicy Popcorn Chicken Skewers
$10.00
houseblend chile powder, thai basil, spicy honey
More about Farm and Feed
Village Burger Bar
5700 Legacy Dr, Plano
No reviews yet
Popcorn Chicken
$7.75
More about Village Burger Bar
