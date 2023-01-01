Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

 

Peacock Indian Cuisine - - Plano

8500 Ohio Dr, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prawn Pepper Masala$14.99
More about Peacock Indian Cuisine - - Plano
Item pic

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

5760 Legacy Drive, Suite B4, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prawn Cutlet$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

Browse other tasty dishes in Plano

Tostadas

Grilled Chicken

Cornbread

Street Tacos

Taco Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Thai Tea

Cheesecake

Map

More near Plano to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston