Shawarma in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve shawarma
Green Vine Market - 1804 K Ave
1804 K Ave, Plano
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$4.99
Sliced marinated beef, parsley, tomato, pickle, & tahini sauce served in fresh pita bread
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$4.99
Sliced marinated chicken, pickles, & garlic sauce served in fresh pita bread
|Mixed Shawarma Rice Platter
|$11.99
Sliced marinated beef & chicken, salad, chef-prepared rice, fresh pita bread, & garlic sauce
Olive Burger - Olive Burger [Parker]
2129 West Parker Road, Plano
|Chicken Shawarma
|$8.99
Enjoy the rich flavors of the Middle East with our halal-certified Chicken Shawarma. Tender, marinated chicken is wrapped in a soft pita with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and onions, all brought together with a dollop of creamy tzatziki sauce for an authentic and satisfying meal.