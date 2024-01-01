Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve shawarma

Item pic

 

Green Vine Market - 1804 K Ave

1804 K Ave, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Wrap$4.99
Sliced marinated beef, parsley, tomato, pickle, & tahini sauce served in fresh pita bread
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$4.99
Sliced marinated chicken, pickles, & garlic sauce served in fresh pita bread
Mixed Shawarma Rice Platter$11.99
Sliced marinated beef & chicken, salad, chef-prepared rice, fresh pita bread, & garlic sauce
Item pic

 

Olive Burger - Olive Burger [Parker]

2129 West Parker Road, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma$8.99
Enjoy the rich flavors of the Middle East with our halal-certified Chicken Shawarma. Tender, marinated chicken is wrapped in a soft pita with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and onions, all brought together with a dollop of creamy tzatziki sauce for an authentic and satisfying meal.
