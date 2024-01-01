Shrimp caesar salad in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve shrimp caesar salad
More about II Brothers Grill & Bar
II Brothers Grill & Bar
8308 Preston Rd Ste 198, Plano
|Blackened Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$19.00
Romaine lettuce topped with blackened shrimp, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese and croutons
More about Southern Gourmet Kitchen - 6509 West Park Boulevard
Southern Gourmet Kitchen - 6509 West Park Boulevard
6509 West Park Boulevard, Plano
|Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$22.00
Jumbo Seared shrimp, sundried tomatoes, black olives, avocado,onions, shaved parmesan cheese, cornbread croutons, and chipotle caesar dressing