Shrimp caesar salad in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve shrimp caesar salad

Consumer pic

 

II Brothers Grill & Bar

8308 Preston Rd Ste 198, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Caesar Salad$19.00
Romaine lettuce topped with blackened shrimp, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese and croutons
More about II Brothers Grill & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Southern Gourmet Kitchen - 6509 West Park Boulevard

6509 West Park Boulevard, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Caesar Salad$22.00
Jumbo Seared shrimp, sundried tomatoes, black olives, avocado,onions, shaved parmesan cheese, cornbread croutons, and chipotle caesar dressing
More about Southern Gourmet Kitchen - 6509 West Park Boulevard

