Shrimp tacos in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Shrimp Taco$5.50
Grilled Shrimp, House Sauce, Slaw, Cotija, Pico, Sweet Chili Sauce, Cilantro & Lime
More about Legacy Hall
Item pic

 

DAQ's

8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cajun Shrimp Street Tacos$15.99
4 Corn Tortillas
Cajun Shrimp
Cajun Style Seasoning
Chipotle Mayo
Mango Salsa
More about DAQ's
Item pic

 

Suburban Yacht Club

5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Del Mar Shrimp Taco$7.00
Seasoned and grilled shrimp, mango, napa slaw, avocado smash, micro greens on a corn tortilla
More about Suburban Yacht Club
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1320 N Central Expwy, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$14.95
3 shrimp tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Restaurant banner

 

E B Latin Bistro

6505 W Park Blvd,Ste 136, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
3 Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Soft (flour) tacos filled with grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapeno sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
More about E B Latin Bistro

