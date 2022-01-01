Shrimp tacos in Plano
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
|Garlic Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
Grilled Shrimp, House Sauce, Slaw, Cotija, Pico, Sweet Chili Sauce, Cilantro & Lime
DAQ's
8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano
|Cajun Shrimp Street Tacos
|$15.99
4 Corn Tortillas
Cajun Shrimp
Cajun Style Seasoning
Chipotle Mayo
Mango Salsa
Suburban Yacht Club
5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO
|Del Mar Shrimp Taco
|$7.00
Seasoned and grilled shrimp, mango, napa slaw, avocado smash, micro greens on a corn tortilla
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
1320 N Central Expwy, Plano
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.95
3 shrimp tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.