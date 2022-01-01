Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brunswick Stew Bowl
A slow-cooked Southern classic with our pulled pork, pulled chicken, Texas brisket, potatoes, corn, onions and tomatoes.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Quart of STEW w/ 4 Cornbread$19.99
Tender chunks of beef, potatoes, green beans, corn, carrots, tomato.
Order an extra quart for that "I dont want to cook'" meal time.
Comes with 4 Rolls or Cornbreads
• Bowl Mama's Homemade Beef STEW w/ 2 Cornbread$8.75
Tender beef, potatoes, carrots, celery, tomato's, and other fresh veggies.
Served with cornbread or crackers.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Boxochops image

 

Boxochops

8500 Ohio Dr, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stew$5.00
More about Boxochops

Browse other tasty dishes in Plano

Fajitas

Strawberry Cheesecake

Calamari

Chicken Sandwiches

Tostadas

Fried Rice

Shrimp Tacos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Plano to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston