Stew in Plano

Red Hot & Blue
5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano
|Brunswick Stew Bowl
A slow-cooked Southern classic with our pulled pork, pulled chicken, Texas brisket, potatoes, corn, onions and tomatoes.
Mama's Daughters' Diner
6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano
|• Quart of STEW w/ 4 Cornbread
|$19.99
Tender chunks of beef, potatoes, green beans, corn, carrots, tomato.
Order an extra quart for that "I dont want to cook'" meal time.
Comes with 4 Rolls or Cornbreads
|• Bowl Mama's Homemade Beef STEW w/ 2 Cornbread
|$8.75
Tender beef, potatoes, carrots, celery, tomato's, and other fresh veggies.
Served with cornbread or crackers.