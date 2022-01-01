Tacos in Plano

Brisket Street Tacos image

 

DAQ's

8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Street Tacos$14.99
4 Corn Tortillas
Chopped Brisket
Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Au Jus Sauce Mix (No MSG)
More about DAQ's
Item pic

 

Suburban Yacht Club

5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Streetside - 3 Taco Plate$17.00
Your choice of three streetside tacos.
Streetside - 2 Taco Plate$13.00
Your choice of two street side tacos.
More about Suburban Yacht Club
Brisket Taco image

TACOS • BBQ

Burnt Bbq & Tacos

2929 Custer Rd Suite 302-D, Plano

Avg 4.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Taco$6.00
Flour Tortilla, Avocado Lime Crema, Cotija, Fire Rst'd Pico, BBQ Sauce, Cilantro & Lime.
Pulled Pork Taco$4.50
Roasted Garlic Hand Pulled Pork, Corn Tortilla, Avocado Lime Crema, Cotija, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions and Lime.
More about Burnt Bbq & Tacos
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1320 N Central Expwy, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Tacos, Rice & Veggies$6.95
Three seasoned tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

