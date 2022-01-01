Tacos in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve tacos
More about DAQ's
DAQ's
8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano
|Brisket Street Tacos
|$14.99
4 Corn Tortillas
Chopped Brisket
Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Au Jus Sauce Mix (No MSG)
More about Suburban Yacht Club
Suburban Yacht Club
5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO
|Streetside - 3 Taco Plate
|$17.00
Your choice of three streetside tacos.
|Streetside - 2 Taco Plate
|$13.00
Your choice of two street side tacos.
More about Burnt Bbq & Tacos
TACOS • BBQ
Burnt Bbq & Tacos
2929 Custer Rd Suite 302-D, Plano
|Brisket Taco
|$6.00
Flour Tortilla, Avocado Lime Crema, Cotija, Fire Rst'd Pico, BBQ Sauce, Cilantro & Lime.
|Pulled Pork Taco
|$4.50
Roasted Garlic Hand Pulled Pork, Corn Tortilla, Avocado Lime Crema, Cotija, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions and Lime.