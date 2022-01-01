Thai fried rice in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve thai fried rice
Sakhuu Thai - Plano
7300 Lone star Dr STE C128, Plano
Thai Basil Fried Rice
$16.00
Fried rice with peas, carrots, green onions, eggs, and basil.
Saucys Thai and Pho - Plano - 4152 West Spring Creek Parkway, Suite, 144
4152 West Spring Creek Parkway, Suite, 144, Plano
Thai Fried Rice
$12.95
Fried rice with golden brown sauce, egg, tomato, onion, scallions and cilantro. Can be made gluten free.