Thai tea in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve thai tea

Sakhuu Thai - Plano

7300 Lone star Dr STE C128, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Tea$5.00
More about Sakhuu Thai - Plano
Fat Straws

6509 W. Park Blvd #425, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half gallon of Thai Milk Tea$14.99
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy.
Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Thai tea steeps for 12 hours so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons.
INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
Thai Tea Milk Shake$0.00
Thai tea and ice cream for a creamy milkshake creation. Allergens: Dairy.
Thai Milk Tea$0.00
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
More about Fat Straws

