Thai tea in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve thai tea
More about Fat Straws
Fat Straws
6509 W. Park Blvd #425, Plano
|Half gallon of Thai Milk Tea
|$14.99
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy.
Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Thai tea steeps for 12 hours so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons.
INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
|Thai Tea Milk Shake
|$0.00
Thai tea and ice cream for a creamy milkshake creation. Allergens: Dairy.
|Thai Milk Tea
|$0.00
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)