Tomato soup in
Plano
/
Plano
/
Tomato Soup
Plano restaurants that serve tomato soup
Taverna Rossa - Plano
4005 Preston Road, Plano
No reviews yet
Tomato Basil Soup
$6.00
Creamy tomato basil soup served with garlic bread
More about Taverna Rossa - Plano
Union Bear Plano
5880 State Highway 121, Suite 101, Plano
No reviews yet
Creamy Tomato Soup
$5.00
basil, parmesan, croutons
More about Union Bear Plano
