Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Plano

1300 W. Plano Parkway Suite 100, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortilla Soup Combo$10.99
A cup of our famous tortilla soup and your choice of any taco and a drink.
Taco Joe's Tortilla Soup$6.09
A delicious bowl of hearty veggies and chicken in broth, with tortilla strips, cheese, and avocado.
More about Taco Joint - Plano
Item pic

 

El Fenix - Plano

810 N Central Expwy, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Our Famous Tortilla Soup - Large$7.99
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro & spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips, Chihuahua cheese & chunks of avocado.
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Large$8.99
Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.
Our Famous Tortilla Soup - Small$5.99
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro & spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips, Chihuahua cheese & chunks of avocado.
More about El Fenix - Plano
Item pic

 

bridges

5301 Headquarters Drive, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.00
chicken tortilla soup with tortilla strips.
More about bridges

Browse other tasty dishes in Plano

Calamari

Tortas

Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Street Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Plano to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston