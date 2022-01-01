Tortilla soup in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Taco Joint - Plano
1300 W. Plano Parkway Suite 100, Plano
|Tortilla Soup Combo
|$10.99
A cup of our famous tortilla soup and your choice of any taco and a drink.
|Taco Joe's Tortilla Soup
|$6.09
A delicious bowl of hearty veggies and chicken in broth, with tortilla strips, cheese, and avocado.
El Fenix - Plano
810 N Central Expwy, Plano
|Our Famous Tortilla Soup - Large
|$7.99
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro & spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips, Chihuahua cheese & chunks of avocado.
|Chicken Tortilla Soup - Large
|$8.99
Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.
|Our Famous Tortilla Soup - Small
|$5.99
