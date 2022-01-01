Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve tostadas

La Salsa Verde image

 

La Salsa Verde

3209 K Avenue, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOSTADA POLLO$5.99
TOSTADA TINGA$5.99
TOSTADA OPTION 1-MEAT$5.99
More about La Salsa Verde
Item pic

 

Suburban Yacht Club

5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Tostada$13.00
Fresh, raw sushi-grade Ahi tuna tossed with sesame, scallions and lightly dressed with a Spicy Sriracha sauce. Served on top of yellow corn tostadas with avocado, smoked paprika and micro-cilantro.
More about Suburban Yacht Club
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mexican Bar Company

6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10, Plano

Avg 4.2 (1042 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Tostada (3 Pieces)$19.50
Crispy Corn Tortilla, Butter-Lemon Poached Lobster, Avocado, Key Lime Vinaigrette, Jalapeno Emulsion.
More about Mexican Bar Company
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1320 N Central Expwy, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada Cev$6.95
Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche and all its fixings.
Tostada Cev & Shrimp$7.95
Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche, baby shrimp, and all its fixings.
Tostada Pulpo$8.95
Tostada with mayo, topped with seasoned octopus and all its fixings.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Item pic

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

3235 S Garland Ave, Garland

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
TOSTADA CARNITAS$5.99
TOSTADA TINGA$5.99
TOSTADA CEVICHE$6.99
More about La Salsa Verde

