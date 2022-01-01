Tostadas in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve tostadas
La Salsa Verde
3209 K Avenue, Plano
|TOSTADA POLLO
|$5.99
|TOSTADA TINGA
|$5.99
|TOSTADA OPTION 1-MEAT
|$5.99
Suburban Yacht Club
5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO
|Spicy Tuna Tostada
|$13.00
Fresh, raw sushi-grade Ahi tuna tossed with sesame, scallions and lightly dressed with a Spicy Sriracha sauce. Served on top of yellow corn tostadas with avocado, smoked paprika and micro-cilantro.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mexican Bar Company
6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10, Plano
|Lobster Tostada (3 Pieces)
|$19.50
Crispy Corn Tortilla, Butter-Lemon Poached Lobster, Avocado, Key Lime Vinaigrette, Jalapeno Emulsion.
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
1320 N Central Expwy, Plano
|Tostada Cev
|$6.95
Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche and all its fixings.
|Tostada Cev & Shrimp
|$7.95
Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche, baby shrimp, and all its fixings.
|Tostada Pulpo
|$8.95
Tostada with mayo, topped with seasoned octopus and all its fixings.