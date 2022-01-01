Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Village Burger Bar

5700 Legacy Dr, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$9.25
Roasted Turkey, Jalapeno jack, bacon, tomatoes and basil mayo
More about Village Burger Bar
Banner pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$10.29
Tender and sliced-to-order with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Club Sandwich Ham or Turkey w/cheese$9.25
Delicious double decker with your choice of Turkey or Ham. Served on toasted bread with Mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served with a peach half and a pickle spear.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Consumer pic

 

Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch

2300 Midway Road, Suite A, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TURKEY CLUB$12.89
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Ranch Dressing
More about Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch

