Turkey clubs in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Village Burger Bar
Village Burger Bar
5700 Legacy Dr, Plano
|Turkey Club
|$9.25
Roasted Turkey, Jalapeno jack, bacon, tomatoes and basil mayo
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano
|Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$10.29
Tender and sliced-to-order with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Mama's Daughters' Diner
6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano
|• Club Sandwich Ham or Turkey w/cheese
|$9.25
Delicious double decker with your choice of Turkey or Ham. Served on toasted bread with Mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served with a peach half and a pickle spear.