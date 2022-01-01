Veggie tacos in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve veggie tacos
More about Daqs
Daqs
8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano
|Veggie Street Tacos
|$10.99
4 Corn Tortillas
Grilled Veggies
Teriyaki Glaze
Mango Salsa
Mozzarella Cheese
More about Red Hot CHIK'N - 8400 Preston Rd #100, Plano, TX 75024
Red Hot CHIK'N - 8400 Preston Rd #100, Plano, TX 75024
8400 Preston Rd #100, Plano, TX 75024, Plano
|Two Veggie Taco
|$5.49
Cheese-crusted flour tortilla, bell peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, baby spinach, red cabbadge with cilantro lime crema