Wonton soup in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve wonton soup
More about Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen
Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen
4025 Preston Rd, Plano
|Hong Kong Style Wonton Soup (Bowl)
|$8.00
|Hong Kong Style Wonton Soup (Cup)
|$5.00
More about Saucys Thai and Pho - Plano - 4152 West Spring Creek Parkway, Suite, 144
Saucys Thai and Pho - Plano - 4152 West Spring Creek Parkway, Suite, 144
4152 West Spring Creek Parkway, Suite, 144, Plano
|Wonton Soup (Bowl)
|$12.95
Wonton stuffed with minced shrimp and ground pork in clear broth. Topped with green onions and garlic