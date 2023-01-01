Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve wonton soup

Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen

4025 Preston Rd, Plano

Hong Kong Style Wonton Soup (Bowl)$8.00
Hong Kong Style Wonton Soup (Cup)$5.00
More about Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen
Saucys Thai and Pho - Plano - 4152 West Spring Creek Parkway, Suite, 144

4152 West Spring Creek Parkway, Suite, 144, Plano

Wonton Soup (Bowl)$12.95
Wonton stuffed with minced shrimp and ground pork in clear broth. Topped with green onions and garlic
More about Saucys Thai and Pho - Plano - 4152 West Spring Creek Parkway, Suite, 144

