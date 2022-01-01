Go
Plant Bae offers very vegan, very good food! We are open for takeout or curbside service. Stop on by! Our hours are Monday, 11 AM - 3 PM and Tuesday - Thursday, 11 AM - 6:30 PM, Friday - Saturday, 11 AM - 9 PM, and Sunday, 11 AM - 5:00 PM.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TACOS • SUSHI

175 Lee Street Suite C • $$

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)

Popular Items

Call Me Bae Wings$3.50
Five spicy, crispy cauliflower wings are served with vegan ranch. They're an MGM favorite!
Plant Beau Burger$11.00
Our Brooklyn Bae'd Beyond Meat patty is topped with grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, and bell peppers, along with lettuce, tomatoes, vegan cheddar cheese, and Que Dabra sauce.
Philly Cheese Bae$11.00
The Philly Cheese Bae is a grilled hoagie roll stuffed with grilled Beyond Meat, vegan mayo, sauteed mushrooms, grilled peppers, grilled onions, vegan mozzarella, microgreens, and Que Dabra sauce. Trust us. It's your new Bae.
Original Plant Fries$3.50
A glorious mix of sweet potato and russet potato fries are served with Que-Dabra sauce.
Mac'n Bae Mac & Cheese$4.50
Mac'n Bae is our soulful, creamy vegan mac & cheese. It's oven-baked and both kid- and adult-approved!
Tiger Woods$2.50
It's 60% lemonade, 40% Eric's Famous Tea , and 100% delicious!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

175 Lee Street Suite C

Montgomery AL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

