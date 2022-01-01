Plant Bae
Plant Bae offers very vegan, very good food! We are open for takeout or curbside service. Stop on by! Our hours are Monday, 11 AM - 3 PM and Tuesday - Thursday, 11 AM - 6:30 PM, Friday - Saturday, 11 AM - 9 PM, and Sunday, 11 AM - 5:00 PM.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TACOS • SUSHI
175 Lee Street Suite C • $$
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
