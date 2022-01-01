Go
Sandwiches
Vegan

Plant Based Sandwich

4574 Beverly Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Popular Items

Crispy Crunchy Side$4.49
Perfectly seasoned fried garbanzo beans are delicious and high in protein. Move over French Fries, there’s a new killer snack in town.
4574 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles CA 90004

Nearby restaurants

ORGANICO

No reviews yet

ORGANICO is a restaurant and market that only uses organic and wild-caught ingredients. Unlike other "organic" restaurants, we are extremely strict with our sourcing from proteins to oils and spices. If its not organic, we aren't serving it. Our mission is to make organic food the norm again - just like the old days. We think its time to get back to the basics. The highest quality ingredients unadulterated and unprocessed. No B.S!
Proudly we can say that, together with our conscious customers, we have directly supported 1000's of acres of organic american farmland. Each order supports farmers dedicated to organic and regenerative farming practices and also helps drive demand for more of it. Together, we as a community, are building a cleaner future - 1 meal at a time.

Souley Vegan - LA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tadaima

No reviews yet

Delivering premium sushi rolls made with the finest ingredients from the brilliant mind of Chef Kitkat Austria.

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

