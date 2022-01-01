Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Plant City

Plant City restaurants
Plant City restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2418 Jim Redman Pwky, Plant City

Avg 4.3 (1355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
SALADS • BBQ

Johnson Barbeque

1407 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Plant City

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
American Cheeseburger$11.17
