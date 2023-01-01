Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in Plant City

Plant City restaurants
Plant City restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant

2613 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets$7.99
With fries
More about Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant
Johnson Barbeque image

SALADS • BBQ

Johnson Barbeque

1407 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Plant City

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN NUGGETS KIDS
More about Johnson Barbeque

