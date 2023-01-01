Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken nuggets in
Plant City
/
Plant City
/
Chicken Nuggets
Plant City restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant
2613 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
No reviews yet
Chicken Nuggets
$7.99
With fries
More about Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant
SALADS • BBQ
Johnson Barbeque
1407 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Plant City
Avg 4.5
(37 reviews)
CHICKEN NUGGETS KIDS
More about Johnson Barbeque
Browse other tasty dishes in Plant City
Tacos
Nachos
More near Plant City to explore
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(363 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Wesley Chapel
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Brandon
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Riverview
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Lutz
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Winter Haven
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Zephyrhills
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Dade City
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(363 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(646 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(443 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1074 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(315 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston