Tacos in Plant City
Plant City restaurants that serve tacos
Beef 'O' Brady's
2418 Jim Redman Pwky, Plant City
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Johnson Barbeque
1407 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Plant City
|TWO Famous BBQ Tacos
|$9.94
Warm tortillas with chipotle sour cream, lettuce, cheddar-jack, grilled onions, pico de gallo. Choose chopped pork, beef brisket, grilled chicken, or a combination
|FOUR TACO TUESDAY
|$10.36
|THREE Famous BBQ Tacos
|$11.40
Warm tortillas with chipotle sour cream, lettuce, cheddar-jack, grilled onions, pico de gallo. Choose chopped pork, beef brisket, grilled chicken, or a combination