Tacos in Plant City

Plant City restaurants
Plant City restaurants that serve tacos

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2418 Jim Redman Pwky, Plant City

Avg 4.3 (1355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
SALADS • BBQ

Johnson Barbeque

1407 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Plant City

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
TWO Famous BBQ Tacos$9.94
Warm tortillas with chipotle sour cream, lettuce, cheddar-jack, grilled onions, pico de gallo. Choose chopped pork, beef brisket, grilled chicken, or a combination
FOUR TACO TUESDAY$10.36
THREE Famous BBQ Tacos$11.40
Warm tortillas with chipotle sour cream, lettuce, cheddar-jack, grilled onions, pico de gallo. Choose chopped pork, beef brisket, grilled chicken, or a combination
