Go
Toast

PLANTA Queen

Come in and enjoy!

1201 E LAS OLAS BLVD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHILI PEANUT NOODLES*$22.95
Cinnamon Bun*$10.25
JAPANESE SWEET POTATO*$12.50
Sweet Potato, Kimchi, Nori, Sesame Seeds, Chili Flakes, Cilantro, Thai Basil, Miso Mayo (Contains Soy)
CAULIFLOWER TOTS*$11.75
Truffle Almond Parmesan, Lemon Aioli (Contains Nuts)
AHI WATERMELON*$6.25
2 pieces. Ginger, Citrus Soya (Contains Soy)
Truffled Scramble*$19.75
JACKFRUIT WINGS*$9.25
BANG BANG BROCCOLI*$13.75
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)
EGGPLANT NIGIRI*$6.25
DRAGON ROLL*$15.75
Tempura Broccoli, Spinach, Spicy Unagi Sauce (Contains Soy)
See full menu

Location

1201 E LAS OLAS BLVD

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stoner's Pizza Joint

No reviews yet

The BEST Pizza in Ft. Lauderdale!

Ya Mas! Taverna

No reviews yet

Be transported to the Mediterranean at Ya Mas! Taverna! We feature a classic dishes & cocktails and modern interpretations drawing inspiration from Mediterranean region.

Casa Sensei

No reviews yet

Casa Sensei blends brilliant Pan-Asian flavors with the dynamic culinary traditions of Latin America to create a magnificent fusion eatery in the heart of Las Olas. Mixing and matching global flavors, our unforgettable waterfront dining experience and Gondola dining options offer a full Omakase ‘free-style’ sushi bar and authentic Pan-Asian comfort dishes including Pad Thai, Lo Mein, Kimchi Fried Rice, Bulgogi and Bao Buns. Specialty dishes also include Lobster Guacamole, Red Shrimp Ceviche and Korean Grilled Steak Chimichurri with Wasabi Mashed Potatoes.
Enjoy an unforgettable atmosphere on the acclaimed Las Olas Boulevard, in Fort Lauderdale. Our liquor bar Is stocked with a selection of premium handmade cocktails. Casa Sensei harmonizes complex flavors with incredible service, all leading to a dining experience that feels familiar but exciting at the same time.

The Wilder

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston