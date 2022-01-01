PLANTA Cocina
Enter our beautiful hacienda, known as Planta Cocina, an innovative, contemporary dining experience inspired by the vibrant flavours found throughout Mexico. Crafted to thrill your tastebuds, the Birria tacos, Queso Fundido, and Empanada will keep you coming back for more.
10 Temperance St Fl 1
Location
10 Temperance St Fl 1
Toronto CN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
PLANTA
Cozy counter serve with a striped decor serving inventive vegan burgers plus sides & milkshakes.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2002
Nothing Bundt Cakes