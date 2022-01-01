PLANTA Queen
Led by Founder & CEO Steven Salm and Co-founder & Executive Chef David Lee, PLANTA Restaurants’ mission is to continuously expand the power of plant-based living by creating dining experiences that encourage guests to both let loose and feel nourished, balancing indulgence with wellness. At PLANTA’s restaurants, having a good time doesn’t equal treating the planet or your body poorly.
15 W 27th Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
