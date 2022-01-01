Go
PLANTA Queen

Led by Founder & CEO Steven Salm and Co-founder & Executive Chef David Lee, PLANTA Restaurants’ mission is to continuously expand the power of plant-based living by creating dining experiences that encourage guests to both let loose and feel nourished, balancing indulgence with wellness. At PLANTA’s restaurants, having a good time doesn’t equal treating the planet or your body poorly.

15 W 27th Street

Popular Items

GENERAL D'S CAULIFLOWER*$14.25
red pepper, sesame, sweet chili (Contains Soy)
BAO SLIDER*$6.25
Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (Contains Soy & Gluten)
CRISPY RICE*$15.75
Avocado, Spicy Ahi Watermelon (Contains Soy)
UNAGI EGGPLANT*$6.25
2 pieces. truffle miso (contains soy)
DRAGON ROLL*$16.25
Tempura Broccoli, Spinach, Spicy Unagi Sauce (Contains Soy)
BANG BANG BROCCOLI*$13.75
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)
CAULIFLOWER TOTS*$11.75
Truffle Almond Parmesan, Lemon Aioli (Contains Nuts)
THE SUSHI BOX*$40.00
Enjoy our stylish sushi box that includes 4 rolls, nigiri and/or crispy rice of your choice
DAN DAN NOODLES*$19.75
Szechuan kamut, gai lan, coconut milk, coriander (Contains Gluten)
RAINBOW ROLL*$16.50
Ahi Watermelon, Slaw, Avocado, Gochujang, Peanuts (Contains Nuts)
Location

15 W 27th Street

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
